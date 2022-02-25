Sushmita Sen is one of the talented and fittest actresses in Bollywood. The actress received a great response for Aarya 2 as it was full of twists and action. Meanwhile, she has been in the industry for more than a decade and has never shied away from speaking about her personal life. Although she has almost shared everything about her life but did you know, she once dated Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin.

Dubbed as the King of Latin Pop, or the King of Latin Music, the singer/songwriter is regarded as one of the most influential artists in the world. 10 years ago, Martin raised many eyebrows after announcing that he was gay. On the other hand, Sushmita was dating the singer around the same time when she won the Miss Universe pageant in 1994.

All these years, neither Sushmita Sen nor Ricky Martin spoke about their relationship. However, a few years ago the Biwi No 1 actress talked about her affair with Ricky and also shared that she knew about his sexuality.

Back in 2018, Sushmita Sen had opened about the same and told DNA, “All the time I have known him, I’ve been so proud of him. It takes tremendous courage to accept your own DNA. I knew he was gay. More power to him. It is a fantastic feeling to be able to love who you want to and that’s a choice no one can make for you.”

Back in the day, people had speculated that Sushmita and Ricky were dating but they always claimed that they were just friends.

Earlier, Sushmita Sen even shared a throwback picture with Ricky Martin and wrote, “muchas gracias @gilvania_rosalia for sharing this cherished memory!!! our first meeting in #mexico #lasprisas #acapulco I was 18yrs old & @ricky_martin was 22 then! Now, I have two daughters & he has two sons born from the heart. Our journeys have truly embodied “livin la vida loca” literally meaning ‘the crazy life’ #sharing #memories #smiles of a truly WONDERFUL SOUL!!! To your #happiness Ricky #teamo”

