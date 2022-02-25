Kamaal R Khan appreciates only those movies whose stars are liked by him. We have previously seen how negative he had been about movies like Radhe, 83, Gehraiyaan amongst others. KRK now has his radar on Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. He has already claimed that the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is the biggest disaster. Scroll below for details.

Advertisement

As most know, Gangubai Kathiawadi is a film based on Gangubai Harjivandas , who was popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali. The movie has witnessed several roadblocks as her family members requested for a stay on the film. Her adopted son also slammed Sanjay Leela Bhansali for portraying his late mother as a ‘s*x worker’.

Advertisement

Now, Kamaal R Khan has ended up giving his verdict to the film. KRK took to his Twitter and wrote, “Congrts to #AliaBhatt #SanjayLeelaBhansali and Jayantilal Gada for earthshattering opening of #GangubaiKathiawadi. When I said before the release only that it will be a biggest disaster of the year then Producers would have accepted my prediction and release it on #OTT.”

In another tweet, KRK wrote, “According to reports #GangubaiKathiawadi ticket price is ₹1500 at #PVR. It’s the over confidence of makers. Why will anyone spend ₹1500 to watch Alia? Unbelievable!”

As per him, Gangubai Kathiawadi has only opened up to 10% bookings all over India. “Film Gangubai Kathiyawadi has got average 10% opening all over India. Approx 5% opening in north India and approx 15% opening in Mumbai circuit,” Kamaal R Khan wrote.

Check out his tweets below:

Congrts to #AliaBhatt #SanjayLeelaBhansali and Jayantilal Gada for earthshattering opening of #GangubaiKathiawadi. When I said before the release only that it will be a biggest disaster of the year then Producers would have accepted my prediction and release it on #OTT. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 25, 2022

According to reports #GangubaiKathiawadi ticket price is ₹1500 at #PVR. It’s the over confidence of makers. Why will anyone spend ₹1500 to watch Alia? Unbelievable! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 25, 2022

Film Gangubai Kathiyawadi has got average 10% opening all over India. Approx 5% opening in north India and approx 15% opening in Mumbai circuit. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 25, 2022

Meanwhile, there have been a lot of discussions about Alia Bhatt being an apt choice for the role. Even Kangana Ranaut claimed that the biggest mistake in Gangubai Kathiawadi is its casting!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: Salman Khan To Push The Bar Set By Shah Rukh Khan? Pepsi All Set For A ‘Toofani’ Clash With Thums Up

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube