The Internet is one of the greatest inventions of mankind. There are cons but there are also pros to it and like someone rightly said, we should always look at the bright side of things. The meme content on social media can instantly cheer your mood up and the new challenges every day only makes it better. The recent addition to this was Beyonce’s ‘Give Me Some’ ‘Partition’ drop challenge and our Hera Pheri Trio has won the show and how. Scroll below to watch the video.

An Instagram meme page named ‘Sagar Edits’ has made a parody of Hera Pheri’s trio Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal slaying Beyonce’s Partition challenge. And it’s the best thing you’ll see on the internet today. Don’t believe us? Watch for yourself.

The page shared it with a caption that read, “Raju and his Squad did it before 😂” And if you don’t know Raju and his squad from Hera Pheri, sorry but we can’t be friends. It’s one of the most iconic trios of Bollywood and memers’ favourite content to trip on.

Take a look at Hera Pheri X Beyonce’s Partition Challenge:

I would like to give this guy a 10/10 for creativity. Haha!

As soon as Sagar Edits shared the video on Instagram, netizens started reacting to it and a user commented, “Hats off.” The comments section is filled with laughing emojis and we can totally relate to it.

Meanwhile, the fans are desperately waiting for the third installment of Hera Pheri and director Priyadarshan has time and again dropped hints that he is working on the script of the same.

What are your thoughts on this parody between Raju’s squad and Beyonce’s Partition challenge? Tell us in the space below.

