Kangana Ranaut has a history of controversies and some of them even involve her co-stars from different movies. A few years back, the actress was promoting her film Rangoon when she openly commented about kissing actor Shahid Kapoor for a scene in the film. Her comments were so harsh that it not only invited severe backlash on the internet but also from the actor himself, making it clear that the two are not fond of each other.

For the unversed, Rangoon was a romantic drama film which hit the theatres in the year 2017. The film narrated the story of a woman named Julia who travels to the Indo-Burma border where she meets a soldier named Jemandar. The movie was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and stars actors like Saif Ali Khan and Richard McCabe in key roles.

While promoting this movie, its lead actors Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor almost made it clear that they did not get along well. During an interaction with DNA, Kangana described the famous kiss scene from the film, calling it tragic because of Shahid’s moustache.

“I don’t like intimate scenes in a film. They are the most difficult to shoot. You have a formal equation with someone and suddenly you are into each other’s mouth. That big moustache of Shahid is horrible. It was such a … Not a turn-off but a tragedy of a different level! When I asked him about it, he said he applies wax and has a running nose! Mera naak isme bah ke jaata hai”, Kangana Ranaut said.

A few days later, Shahid Kapoor was asked to comment on Kangana Ranaut’s remarks and he did not hold back, to say the least. “Kangana has a thing for one-liners. I’m not one of those. I’d rather focus on the movie. I like positivity. We shared a professional equation. So, I was also surprised by the comments. I also read some retractions she made later that she didn’t mean it in a bad way.”, Shahid told Filmfare.

He even advised Kangana Ranaut to get along with ‘some co-stars’, stating that it will be good for her.

