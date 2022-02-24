Jacqueline Fernandez is currently making headlines for her upcoming film ‘Bachchan Pandey’ opposite Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. The trailer is receiving immense love from her fans and we can’t wait to see her on the silver screens again. Amid this, Jaqueline’s name is time and again being linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and according to the latest reports, the actress got a diamond ring from him as a proposal. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Jacqueline was interrogated by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Sukesh’s money laundering case. Reportedly, the actress received gifts worth crores from the conman and was in an alleged relationship with him. And the latest reports suggest that Sukesh proposed to the Kick actress with a diamond ring.

Advertisement

Yes, you heard that right. According to ETimes, Jacqueline Fernandez was introduced to Sukesh Chandrasekhar through Pinky Irani. Reportedly, around Valentine’s Day, Jacqueline and conman had a fight and to sort out the differences, he paid Rs 10 crores to Pinky. Post that, he proposed to the actress with a diamond ring which had their initials ‘J & S’ written on it.

Not just that, Pinky Irani also took models/actresses to Tihar jail to make them meet Sukesh Chandrasekhar. And according to the ED investigation, the conman also tried to woo other actresses including names like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Bhumi Pednekar by sending expensive gifts. Some of the actresses kept the gifts, some of them denied, the reports stated.

Meanwhile, recently the conman also issued a statement in context to Jacqueline Fernandez and the gifts that he gave her, “I was in a relationship with Jacqueline and that was the reason I have given gifts to her. She has nothing to do with the case.”

Later the actress also issued a public statement on the case, take a look at it below:

What are your thoughts on Sukesh Chandrasekhar proposing Jacqueline Fernandez with a diamond ring? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Johnny Lever Told Her Daughter Jamie Lever, “Tu Bahar Jaane Se Pehle Yahan Ro Le Taaki Bahar Rona Na Pade,” To Prepare Her For The Comedy Career

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube