Past few months have been mentally and physically exhausting for Kundra family. Ever since businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra’s name emerged in the p*ornography case, the entire family has been staying low. After serving 2 months of jail in 2021, Raj Kundra walked out of the jail on bail. Ever since he stepped out of the jail, he’s been staying away from the limelight.

Advertisement

After his sister-in-law Shamita Shetty’s birthday bash, Raj Kundra was once again spotted exiting Bandra with wife Shilpa Shetty and son Viaan. Soon after the video surfaced on the web, he got brutally trolled. The star husband received backlash for hiding his face. In the clip, Shilpa is seen wearing a yellow jacket paired with white top and ripped denim. On the other hand, Raj Kundra opted for a green t-shirt with pants.

Advertisement

As seen in the viral video, adhering to paps’ request, Shilpa was seen asking his husband Raj Kundra to wait and pose for the shutterbugs by holding her fans. However, Raj looks not much interested and walked off. Now his actions have grabbed netizens attention.

A user wrote for Raj Kundra, “Shame he is feeling to show his face guilty feeling.” While another said, “Raj ka mask was funny.. But it’s nice to hide his face.”

A comment also read, “Muh kaise chupa panch jsne pakde ghae haaa fraudi.”

“Shilpa yuck playing the victim card in life but karma shows her true crimes,” read another comment.

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were brutally trolled while leaving from Shamita Shetty’s birthday bash.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa Shetty is busy judging reality show India’s got Talent. To promote the same, the actress will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show along with Manoj Muntashir and Badshah sans Kirron Kher.

Must Read: Johnny Lever Told Her Daughter Jamie Lever, “Tu Bahar Jaane Se Pehle Yahan Ro Le Taaki Bahar Rona Na Pade,” To Prepare Her For The Comedy Career

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube