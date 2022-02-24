Not so long ago, Hollywood actress Samantha Lockwood of ‘Shoot The Hero’ and ‘Hawaii Five-0’ fame made headlines. Reports indicated that she is dating Bollywood superstar Salman Khan but later she dismissed the speculations calling it the news had been spun out of proportion.

The rumours of them dating began after she attend Salman’s 56th birthday bash in Alibaug. Pictures of the two spread like wildfire on social media thereby inciting the rumour mills to churn out reports of them dating. Now the actress once made headlines. Scroll down to know more.

Samantha Lockwood recently took to her Instagram handle to drop a photo with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. In the photo, the Hollywood actress and Dabangg Khan are seen posing in front of the camera and smiling. Sharing the picture, she wrote how happy she was meeting him and his family during her trip to India.

Not just that ‘Hawaii Five-0’ actress also congratulated the superstar on receiving the ‘Personality of the Year’ award. She wrote, “So great meeting you and yours on my trip to India @beingsalmankhan. Congrats on your well-deserved Joy Award for #personalityoftheyear and all of your current and upcoming successes. Stay forever GOLDEN!!!” Take a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old carpet weaver from Srinagar made a silk wall hanging carpet of his idol and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Identified as Mohammad Hussain created a 900mm x 750mm artwork, which comprises 576 knots per square inch, in pure silk and carries the actor’s portrait on both sides.

Reportedly, it took 6 months for him to complete the artwork. Talking about to news Agency PTI, he said, “Since there was not much work during the lockdown, I thought of paying my tributes to Bhaijaan. With my savings, I created this piece of work and I want to gift it to him. Besides popularity, his helping hand to weaker sections of society without any discrimination influenced my soul. Since I came to know about the superstar’s great deeds of helping the poor, I decided to weave his image on carpet.”

