In the surprising turn of events, Shilpa Shetty has once again landed in legal soup. The Bollywood actress along with her sister Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda Shetty has been summoned by the Andheri court. As per the online reports, a businessman dragged the Shetty parivaar into the court over the non-payment of the dues.

According to a report in Pinkvilla media reports, the businessman named Parhad Amra, who’s an automobile agency owner, filed a complaint against Shetty’s. In his complaint, he has accused the sister-mother trio for non-payment of Rs 21 lakh loan amount. It is being said that Shilpa’s late father Surendra Shetty took the above-said loan from the businessman in 2015 at an 18% interest per year. In 2017, he was supposed to pay it back. After his sad demise in 2016, the trio refused to return the money.

Tweeting about the same, ANI wrote, “Mumbai | Andheri court issued summon to actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, her sister Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda Shetty following a complaint by a businessman who has alleged non-repayment of Rs 21 lakhs loan by them; court orders the three to appear on February 28”

Shilpa Shetty, Sunanda Shetty and Shamita Shetty have been asked to appear in front of the judge on February 28.

Reportedly, Shilpa Shetty, Sunanda Shetty and Shamita Shetty knew when Surendra Shetty took the loan. However, the trio refused to repay the loan since then and have denied owing any money to the businessman. The actress is yet to react to the same!

Meanwhile, Shilpa’s sister Shamita was recently seen in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 15. While the actress came out as one of the finalists, she’s now grabbing attention for her love affair with boyfriend and TV star Raqesh Bapat.

