Bollywood director Shakun Batra’s much-anticipated film Gehriyaan has finally hit the OTT platforms. The film that stars an ensemble cast including Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa released on Prime Video and has been receiving rave reviews. Right from its unusual plot to the complex relationships, the film has got a ‘must watch’ title in reviews from critics. Apart from this, the film has also made headlines for its steamy intimate scenes.

Before the film dropped on the web, the leading cast went to places to promote the film – one of which was The Kapil Sharma Show. The leading 4 actors along with the director and comedian made everyone go ROFL with their games and punch lines. During their appearances, Siddhant shared a hilarious anecdote about his steamy scenes and hot smooches with Deepika Padukone.

After the show went on air, Kapil Sharma dropped the uncensored episode on his YouTube channel. Siddhant Chaturvedi revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show, “Jab film ka trailer aaya toh gaon se phone aaya chachaji ka… Woh keh rahe the sparsh hua hai ya beech mein sheesha rakha gaya hai? Papa ne bola, ‘Yaar iska jawaab main kya doon?’ (When the trailer came out, my paternal uncle called from our village… He wanted to know if our lips actually touched or if there was a glass pane between us. My father did not know how to answer the question).”

Koimoi rated Gehraiyaan with 3.5 stars and wrote in its review, “Deepika Padukone not only convinces you to believe in Alisha’s mess, but her conviction is so strong that you start feeling sad for her and that’s the power of a strong performance. Let the birds whisper what they may, she has spoken up with an impeccable portrayal of what almost seems too personal for her. She gets Alisha so well that you can almost feel a personal connection between the reel & real avatars.”

While speaking about Siddhant, who portrays the role of Zain, it read, “It happens to only a few to get someone as layered as Zain but Siddhant Chaturvedi hits the ball out of the park. From being charming to chilling, he carries the varied moods of his character like a boss. If you can do characters like Zain and MC Sher in your first 3 films, the sky is the limit for you my friend.”

