For the past few months, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been staying low and away from the limelight. In October last year, the star kid was arrested for the procurement of drugs along with Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant among others. After serving his sentence for almost a month, Aryan walked out of the jail ahead of Diwali. It’s been almost 4 months since King Khan’s elder child didn’t step out. However, he was spotted last evening filling in for dad.

Advertisement

The mega auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) was held yesterday to represent their dad, SRK’s kids- Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan were spotted at the event. The Khan siblings were seen attending the Pre-IPL Auction 2022 briefing held in Mumbai. For the unversed, the Badshah actor co-owns an IPL Team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) along with good friend and actress Juhi Chawla.

Advertisement

Soon after Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan’s pics from the event surfaced on the web, it went viral in no time. Fans have been re-sharing the photos and how. While the photo is not clearly visible, Suhana can be seen wearing a white blazer with a brother sported black shirt. Following the COVID-19 protocols, the brother-sister duo sported masks.

Sharing the photo, a user wrote, “Is Aryan Khan coming for #IPLAuction2022. He might quote ‘High’ prices,” while another said, “You tube me comments dekh bhai hnsi aare sare comments dekh ke”

Is Aryan Khan coming for #IPLAuction2022. He might quote 'High' prices 🙂 — Ravikiran KM 🇮🇳 ವಿಕಟಕವಿ ಈ ರವಿ 😀 (@komaleshwaram) February 12, 2022

One of the users also shared an inside photo and wrote alongside, “Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and Jhanvi Mehta are there at KKR table for IPL 2022 Mega Auction, along with Bharat Arun, AR Srikkanth, Venky Mysore, Abhishek Nayar.”

Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Jhanvi Mehta are there at KKR table for IPL 2022 Mega Auction, along with Bharat Arun, AR Srikkanth, Venky Mysore, Abhishek Nayar. pic.twitter.com/fzMPP1EhlM — sᴀʙᴇʀ sʀᴋɪᴀɴ'sᴷᴷᴿ™ (@SASrkians) February 11, 2022

A Twitterati also said, “Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan at #IPLAuction. Bhakto Ghanta Kuch Nahi Ukhad sakte tum.”

Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan at #IPLAuction Bhakto Ghanta Kuch Nahi Ukhad sakte tum pic.twitter.com/EPouT0AFI3 — Kaustubh SRKian 🎬 (@iKaustubh_2) February 11, 2022

For ICYMI, Aryan Khan along with 7 others was taken into custody by the NCB and was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for conspiracy, possession, sale, purchase, and illicit trafficking of banned substances. H walked out of the jail on October 30.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Slammed By Shabana Azmi For Her Stance In Karnataka Hijab Row, Says “Afghanistan Is A Theocratic State”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube