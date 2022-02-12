The ongoing controversy that has been stirred due to Karnataka Government’s recent decision on banning the hijab in schools and colleges has now resulted in a major uproar in the state. There were rumours claiming that Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and the Turkish Government would give Muskan Khan a reward of Rs 5 crores for standing up against a group of Hindu students.

For the unversed, The Karnataka hijab row started after a few female students in Udupi Government Pre-university College were told to take off their hijab or leave the classroom. When the girls were denied to take off their hijab they were forced to leave the lecture. Amidst this, a viral video on social media showed a girl named, Muskan Khan entering the college premises wearing a hijab and chanting Allah-hu-Akbar in counter to a group of Hindu men wearing saffron shawl who chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ right in front of her.

Well, recently a post has been going viral on social media which claims that actor Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and the Turkish Government will reward the viral girl Muskan Khan with a huge cash prize for chanting the ‘Allahu Akbar’ slogan in front of a group of Hindus. The rumours claim that the said cash prize was distributed as; 5 crores from Turkey Government and 3 crore rupees from Salman and Aamir. While this post is making rounds on the platform, we can assure you that the rumours are absolutely baseless and a hoax.

According to research by Factly, the Turkish government have not released any official statement, which claims that Muskan Khan will receive the stated cash amount. No such press releases were found on both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website of the Republic of Turkey and the Turkish Embassy in New Delhi’ website. Talking about the actors, there were no statements made by either Salman Khan or Aamir Khan on giving 3 crore rupees to Muskan. It is been noted that both Salman and Aamir have yet to state their views on the ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka. Considering all the above facts we can say that the report of Muskan getting any cash reward was a complete nonsensical rumour.

