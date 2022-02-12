We all have seen films and shows featuring India and Pakistan not being on the same page and sometimes it’s people not getting along with each other. While time and again cross border association has tried putting this unrest aside, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan had to face it recently.

A while ago, the actress – who featured alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, was interacting with fans on Twitter when a netizen tweeted a demeaning comment on her. The said user called the actress ‘Bhikhari Pakistani’ while also stating that the country was a terrorist one. Here’s how she replied to him.

During a recent Twitter interaction, Mahira Khan slammed a netizen for trolling her by calling her a ‘Bhikhari Pakistani‘ and posting demeaning things about her country and religion. A Twitter user wrote, “Bhikhari (Beggar) Pakistani, focus on your country. Aaatanki mulk, aaatanki religion (Terrorist country, terrorist religion).”

Noticing the tweet and replying to him, Mahira Khan tweeted, “Betay, you’re the one focusing on me now bugger off.” While we commend her for giving the trolls a fitting reply, the post was deleted, but other netizens were quick to take a screenshot. Check out her response here:

Mahira Khan schools a bigoted twitterati on calling Pakistan, a 'terrorist country' and Islam, 'a terrorist religion' ! #MahiraKhan pic.twitter.com/FmefKZkyky — Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) February 11, 2022

While she, her country and religion were trolled in one tweet, another tweet saw a user asking if he can propose to her. This user tweeted, “Mahira ji can I propose to you please once, beautiful? #askmahira.” With her sense of humour on point, she responded, “Propose na yaar. What’s stopping you? Just know that my answer has been pretty consistent through the years.”

Propose na yaar. What’s stopping you? Just know that my answer has been pretty consistent through the years. 💁🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/cwt63HvJz7 — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 11, 2022

Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2017, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. However, at that time owing to terrorist attacks on the country, Pakistani artists were banned from featuring in Indian films and she had to stay back from its promotions. Since then, she has not appeared in any other Indian projects.

