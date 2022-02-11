With the lockdown restriction easing everywhere, we are hearing about new collaborations happening in Bollywood left, right and centre. One such collab is happening between filmmakers Sajid Nadiadwala, Nitesh Tiwari and Varun Dhawan. And now, the latest report suggests Southern music sensation DSP is on board too.

Advertisement

As per a new media report, the makers of this untitled film have got the man behind Allu Arjun’s Pushpa chartbuster songs – Devi Sri Prasad on board as its music director. Read on to know all the details we have got our hands-on.

Advertisement

A source close to the Varun Dhawan, Sajid and Nitesh collaboration informed Pinkvilla, “Chhichhore was touted to be a one of its kind film that married content with entertainment and music. The duo of Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala are looking to recreate the magic on the music front with their next collaboration too. Given the premise and world of this film, they have decided to get DSP aka. Devi Sri Prasad to compose the entire album of the film.”

Talking about Devi Sri Prasad coming on board this Varun Dhawan film, the source further added “The music seatings have also begun, and one can expect a chartbuster album in here.”

Devi Sri Prasad is one of the most popular music directors in the Telugu film industry. DSP rose to fame in Bollywood with the Salman Khan- Asin Thottumkal song Dhinka Chika – a recreated version of his own track, Ringa Ringa, from Ready. He had recently been in the news for his chartbusters tracks from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa like Srivalli, Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, Saami Saami and more.

Talking about the upcoming Varun Dhawan, Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari collaboration, the still-untitled project is likely to commence shooting from March 15. As per the report, the film will be shot at multiple locations over 3 months before calling it a wrap. As per the portal, the team is in talks with multiple actresses to play the female lead, with Janhvi Kapoor currently being at the front.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Chaos That Almost Soothes You, Thanks To Deepika Padukone, Shakun Batra & Team!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube