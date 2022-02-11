Here’s sad news for all the Raveena Tandon fans! In a sad turn of events, the actress’ father and filmmaker Ravi Tandon passed away. The veteran breathed his last today, i.e., February 11. Ravi Tandon was 86.

Reportedly, the filmmaker died due to age-related at his home in Juhu, Mumbai, this morning. Soon after losing her father, the Aranyak actress took to her social media to announce the same.

Informing his friends and fans about her father’s departure, Raveena Tandon shared a couple of photos and penned a heartbreaking note alongside. The caption read, “You will always walk with me , I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa.” The first photo sees Raveena holding her papa’s hand at a function, while the next one happens to be a throwback picture of the actress’ childhood days. The third photo from the series sees the father-daughter duo sitting together.

Last but not least photo sees Raveena Tandon planting a kiss of love on father Ravi Tandon’s cheeks. After coming across the sad news, the actress’ friends from the industry sent their heartfelt condolences to the family.

Neelam Kothari wrote, “Heartfelt condolences”, while Juhi Chawla said, “Heartfelt condolences to you & your family Raveena.. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.” Chunky Panday, nutritionist Pooja Makhija, Namrata Shirodkar, Yuvika Chaudhary, were also the first ones to send their condolences. Check out below:

Ravi Tandon was a noted filmmaker in the Bollywood industry. has also helmed a few films including Khel Khel Mein, Anhonee, Nazrana, Majboor, Khud-daar and Zindagi. He was born in a Punjabi family and hails from Punjab. Earlier, Raveena had shared a video of Late Rishi Kapoor thanking the filmmaker for giving him a chance in Khel Khel Mein. The actor had revealed that it was the same film from where Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor’s association began and fell in love with each other.

Team Koimoi sends heartfelt condolences to the family!

