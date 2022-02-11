Alia Bhatt is one of the fastest-growing artists of Bollywood who has explored a series of genres in the film industry over the last decade. Her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor has also been a major topic of discussion on the internet as most reports suggest that they will be tying the knot soon. In a recent conversation with a media portal, Alia opened up on her marriage plans and explained how she is already married in her head.

For the unversed, Alia will soon be seen playing a key role in two movies, both of which are expected to have a theatrical release in the next few days. She will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is based on the life of Kamathipura’s ‘madam’ Ganga Harivandas. The trailer of the film was recently dropped by the makers and it has already been creating a lot of hype amongst the fans. Alia also plays an important role in SS Rajamouli’s next magnum opus RRR, which hits the theatres on March 22, 2022.

A few months back, Ranbir Kapoor had spoken to Rajiv Masand through a virtual interview where he opened up about his marriage plans with Alia Bhatt. He mentioned that the two would have been married by now if the pandemic had not happened.

In her latest conversation with NDTV, Alia Bhatt has now reacted to Ranbir’s claims about marriage. “I’m already married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head. And, I think I’ve been married to him in my head for a long time (Laughs). But, I think he’s not wrong. I think definitely. But, everything happens for a reason. I feel like the timing of even when we get married, it’s all going to work out in all the right and beautiful way.”, Alia said.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahamstra which also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a key role.

