Kangana Ranaut enjoys a huge fan following across the country not just for her work in hit Bollywood movies but also for her unique take on several current affairs and political matters. She has gotten into trouble several times in the past for putting forth her opinions in a raw manner even if it offends some section of the society. The Karnataka hijab row has been a trending topic of social media lately and the actor seems to have a stern stance on the polarizing subject.

For the unversed, several Bollywood celebrities previously expressed their thoughts on the Hijab row which has kept the internet divided for a month now. The widespread protests began when students from Government Girls PU College, Udupi were denied entrance into the college premises for wearing hijabs with their uniforms. The incident opened a strong discussion on social media about whether or not modifications should be allowed in school uniforms as per religious sentiments. The incident also subsequently resulted in widespread protest in the state, making a few people take the legal route.

Celebs like Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha, and Onir had previously expressed their opinions on the matter and Kangana Ranaut seems to be the latest addition to the list. She shared a post by author Anand Ranganathan on her Instagram story which had two pictures of Iran from different eras. In one, a few people could be seen enjoying the beach view while being dressed in swimsuits while the other picture had a bunch of women dressed in burqas.

“Iran. 1973 and now. From bikini to burqa in fifty years flat. Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”, the post said.

Kangana Ranaut decided to highlight the Afghanistan debate as she wrote, “If you want to show courage, show it by not wearing burqa in Afghanistan. Learn to break free, not cage yourself.” Here’s a look.

Most people are against the burqa or hijab practice because they feel that it stands for misogyny and patriarchy, forcing women to cover up. Others, on the other hand, believe that respecting all religions is a part of the constitution hence, opinions must not stop any community from practicing their faith.

