After announcing the release date of Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj, YRF has come out with the arrival date of another biggie, Shamshera. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor.

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the film has been held for a release for so long due to the Covid pandemic. Now finally, fans will be getting to see Ranbir on the big screens after a huge gap of 4 years since Sanju.

Taking to Twitter, YRF’s official account wrote, “A legend will rise on 22nd July. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.” The announcement video features Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor, with a monochrome effect.

Watch the video below:

Shamshera releases on 22nd July 2022.

Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor recently shared that she is glad to be part of YRF’s biggie. While talking to IANS, she said, “I am very excited to bring another side of my acting forward for the audiences. Being a part of ‘Shamshera’ was no short of a dream team too. Working with a director like Karan Malhotra was just so great as an actor, I learnt so much from him.”

Vaani also heaped praise on her co-star Ranbir Kapoor. “Ranbir my co-star, it was just beautiful working with an actor of his caliber. Working with YRF after a couple of movies also makes it even more special,” she added.

