Almost a year back it was Roohi that was the first major film to arrive in theatres after the first wave had subsided. Now that the third wave is settling down, it’s time for the actor to be seen on the big screen again with Badhaai Do. Though it is indeed a major thing for any actor to be taking the plunge (Akshay Kumar has done that twice with Bell Bottom and then Sooryavanshi), somehow this factor hasn’t been hyped as much for Rajkummar here.

To the film’s credit, it is looking funny, especially with Rajkummar promising laughs by playing a gay character that is quite unconventional when it comes to usual depiction of gays on screen. As a macho cop who goes on to live a marriage of convenience with a lesbian wife (Bhumi Pednekar), it makes for a good plot point. In fact on any other day, this could well have been a very Ayushmann Khurranna film and one wonders why he didn’t do this one as well after Badhaai Ho.

Coming to the opening of Badhaai Do, this one should start in the 1-2 crore range. Of course, a bigger number would augur well since this one has good credentials with Bhumi Pednekar as the leading lady.

However, these are different times and it’s all about taking some sort of a start and then surviving. Badhaai Do could well have gone straight to the OTT but the fact that it’s coming at the big screen is a reason good enough to at least make a visit back to the theatres.

