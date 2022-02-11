Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been one of the most celebrated female artists of Bollywood not just for her hit films but also for her graceful and sophisticated persona. She rarely loses her calm at public events, dealing with the trolling and hate comments in the calmest way possible. A few years back, the actor had reportedly flipped on a journalist who quizzed her about collaborating with ex-boyfriend Salman Khan in the future.

For the unversed, Salman and Aishwarya were said to be in a serious relationship between 1999 and 2001. They reportedly fell in love while working together on the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film was a massive hit at the box office and the two actors also garnered a huge fan following through it. However, matters went south when the couple split up and rumours suggested that Aishwarya was also a victim of physical abuse during their relationship.

According to a report by Bollywood Life, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan previously lashed out on a journalist at a promotional event of her film Sarabjit. The actor was agitated when the journalist asked her if she will ever collaborate with Salman Khan in the future for a Bollywood project. Aishwarya reportedly got so pissed that she walked out of the interview right away.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani tried to control the situation but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan refused to continue and even asked the journalist to delete the footage of whatever had just happened. She even allegedly schooled other media professionals that were present at the venue. The same BL report also suggests that she asked the people around to stop being spectators and move on, before walking out. Even though the unpleasant episode became a major topic of discussion in tabloids, there was no confirmation on what actually happened at the event.

