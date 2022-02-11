Gehraiyaan Review: KRK Calls Deepika Padukone 'S*x Ki Mallika' & Karan Johar 'S*x Ke Devta' In A Series Of Tweets While Bashing The Film
Gehraiyaan Review: KRK Calls Deepika Padukone S*x Ki Mallika & Karan Johar S*x Ke Devta In A Series Of Tweets & Bashed The Film ( Photo Credit – Instagram ; Gehraiyaan Poster )

Kamaal Rashid Khan is at it again. Self-proclaimed film critic and trade analyst, KRK is well known for his rant and pick on fight with celebrities on Twitter. Now he has reviewed the much-awaited Deepika Padukone’s film Gehraiyaan and called it a soft p*rn. Scroll down to know more.

The self-proclaimed film critic has slammed Deepika on several occasions. Now in a series of tweets, he bashed the film and the filmmaker-producer Karan Johar in a series of tweets. He even called the actress ‘S*x Ki Mallika’.

A few hours ago KRK was on a tweeting spree. He began by calling Gehraiyaan soft porn and called Karan Johar ‘S*x Ke Devta’. He went on to bash the film like he always does. He tweeted, “Now watching Soft Porn film #Gehraiyaan of S*x Ke Devta #Karanjohar and S*x Ki Malika #Deepika.”

Take a look at the series of tweets below:

Interestingly, Kamaal Rashid Khan not only bashed Karan Johar and Deepika Padukone but also Siddhant Chaturvedi. He called him ‘Juggi’ actor and claimed that the actor looked nothing like a billionaire as portrayed in the film. The former Bigg Boss contestant even claimed that the film Gehraiyaan is a copy of the Hollywood film Perfect Murder. However, the tweet was later deleted.

