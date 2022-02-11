Kamaal Rashid Khan is at it again. Self-proclaimed film critic and trade analyst, KRK is well known for his rant and pick on fight with celebrities on Twitter. Now he has reviewed the much-awaited Deepika Padukone’s film Gehraiyaan and called it a soft p*rn. Scroll down to know more.

The self-proclaimed film critic has slammed Deepika on several occasions. Now in a series of tweets, he bashed the film and the filmmaker-producer Karan Johar in a series of tweets. He even called the actress ‘S*x Ki Mallika’.

A few hours ago KRK was on a tweeting spree. He began by calling Gehraiyaan soft porn and called Karan Johar ‘S*x Ke Devta’. He went on to bash the film like he always does. He tweeted, “Now watching Soft Porn film #Gehraiyaan of S*x Ke Devta #Karanjohar and S*x Ki Malika #Deepika.”

Take a look at the series of tweets below:

Now watching Soft Porn film #Gehraiyaan of Sex Ke Devta #Karanjohar and Sex Ki Malika #Deepika. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 11, 2022

Jhuggi actor Ki entry Ho Gayee, and best thing that director has given him full time Jhuggi type dress only. But this soft porn film is full time English film. All speaking only English dialogues. Lol! Toh Hollywood main Hi Bana Lete! Copywood main Kyon Banayee? #Gehraiyaan — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 11, 2022

Karan Johar is very clever film maker. As soon as he watched #Gehraiyaan he knows that it’s a Dabba. Toh @PrimeVideoIN Ke Gale Main Haar Pahnaya And Nikal Liya! Sahi Khel Gaye Karan Miyan! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 11, 2022

The highlight of #Gehraiyaan is this that Jhuggi actor is playing billionaire in the film. Bhai Jiski Shakal Par Lukkha Likha Ho Woh billionaire Kaise Lagega! Kya Mazaak hai. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 11, 2022

What? They are not married? Toh Abtak free main Ghapaghap Chal Raha tha. Karan Bhai Ye Nahi Hota India Main Yaar! Kyon society Ko Barbad Karne Par Tule Ho? #gehraiyan — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 11, 2022

What a great dialogues in this film #Gehraiyaan ! The best dialogues I ever heard in any film. Karan Aur Sharam Ka koi Lena Dena Nahi. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) February 11, 2022

Interestingly, Kamaal Rashid Khan not only bashed Karan Johar and Deepika Padukone but also Siddhant Chaturvedi. He called him ‘Juggi’ actor and claimed that the actor looked nothing like a billionaire as portrayed in the film. The former Bigg Boss contestant even claimed that the film Gehraiyaan is a copy of the Hollywood film Perfect Murder. However, the tweet was later deleted.

