Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the influential celebrities in Bollywood. She is often cited as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. She is also the brand ambassador for several charity organisations and campaigns. In one of the campaigns, the actress got emotional and lashed out at the media persons.

Back in 2017, Aishwarya was caught in a vulnerable situation when she visited the SMILE Train foundation to meet the children. She was also accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya. Paparazzi present at the event created chaos and noise that left her visibly disturbed.

It came to a point when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had tears in her eyes and couldn’t stop crying. Paparazzi’s constant camera flashes and noise irritated her. Even after requesting several times, the paps failed to listen to her. That’s when the Bachchan bahu broke down.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress then lashed out at the paparazzi. As reported by International Business Times, she said, “Please stop it. You guys don’t know the work. This is not a premiere. It’s a hospital, please respect where you are. There are kids present here. This is not another public event. Please show some respect guys. What’s wrong with you all?”

It was then the event manager and other staff also sternly told the paps to keep it low but the damage was already done. From then on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had welled up eyes till she left the event. Aaradhya, sensing something had gone wrong, latched onto her mother throughout. As the event ended, Aishwarya held Aaradhya in her arms and took her to the car.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya was last seen in the 2018 film Fanney Khan alongside, Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. She will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s historical fiction drama film Ponniyin Selvan. The film marks her comeback after 10 years to Tamil cinema.

