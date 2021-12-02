Actor Abhishek Bachchan has often been complimented over his mature and unbothered way of dealing with the trolls. He either gives them a befitting savage reply or simply applies the ‘kill them with kindness’ policy, winning the internet with his every comeback. In a recent interaction, Abhishek Bachchan made it clear that he draws the line when his family gets involved, especially his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

The Bob Biswas actor had previously gotten into an argument with a Twitter user who questioned him and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan over daughter Aaradhya’s school schedule. Abhishek did not let the matter slip away and was quick to savagely call out the lady and her demeaning comment. He even asked her to get some education herself since her spellings were all messed up.

In a recent interaction with the media, Abhishek Bachchan was asked about the different kinds of trolls and how he deals with them on a regular basis. His response made it clear that the actor takes criticism well as long as it is about his craft.

When asked about the people who bring in family members into trolling or argument, Abhishek Bachchan said, “It is completely unacceptable and something that I will not tolerate. I am a fair game. I am a public figure, that is fine. My daughter is out of bounds to you. And if you truly mean what you have to say, please come say it to me on my face and then let’s see how much guts you have”

In the Bollywood Life video interaction, Abhishek is also seen shedding some light on constructive criticism and why he feels it is important. “Agar aapka ye manna hai toh main acha actor hun hi nahi. Jab main acha actor ban jaunga, you will change your opinion. That’s the way you have to look at it. Everybody has an opinion. Everybody is right if they are your audience. Ye sab ticket khareedke meri picture dekhne jate hai, Agar unhe lagta hai ki main aur behetar kaam kar sakta hun ya acha kaam nai karta, mera farz banta hai ki main unki baat sunu. Aur badlaav lane ki koshish karu.”, he said.

