Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot next week with a grand wedding in Jaipur. While reports suggest that Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Bosco Martis, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli have received wedding invites, Arpita Khan Sharma reveals whether that is true for her and the Khandaan.

As per a recent report, details regarding whether or not Khan and his family have been invited to Kaif and Kaushal’s grand wedding in Jaipur in out. For the unversed, a couple of reports yesterday suggested that both the actor’s sisters – Arpita and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, will be attending the wedding. Scroll down to know what Salman’s youngest sibling has to say.

As per an IndiaToday report, However, when Arpita Khan Sharma has denied any such development. Revealing whether Salman Khan or the Khandaan received Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding invite, she said, “We haven’t got any invite for the wedding.”

Talking about the same – ‘Has Katrina Kaif invited Salman Khan to her wedding?’, a source close to the Khan family said, “No invites have been sent to the family. Neither Alvira nor Arpita had received any wedding invite from Katrina. The stories that they are attending the wedding are false.”

The insider added, “Salman has been very protective and fond of Katrina and has nothing but best wishes for the actress. She will be resuming the shoot for Tiger 3 post the wedding, and given how professional both the actors are, there won’t be any awkwardness.”

Talking about the upcoming wedding, reports suggest the couple will be spending around Rs 7 lakh per night for the suites they will be using during the wedding function. As per the report, the groom-to-be will be staying in the Mansingh Suite while the bride-to-be Katrina will be in the Rani Rajkumari suite.

