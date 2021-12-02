A few days back, Marathi TV show Sahkutumb Sahaparivar actress Annapurna Vitthal, exposed her co-star, Sunil Barve, Nandita Patkar, Kishori Ambiye and director, Bharat Gaikwad for mocking her. Similar, another actress, Swati Bhadave, has now filed an FIR against the production controller Swapnil Lokhande.

Advertisement

Earlier, Vitthal had claimed her co-stars and director mentally tortured her and provoked her to commit suicide. The Crime Patrol actress accused the production controller of his inappropriate behaviour.

Advertisement

Swati Bhadave, who works as a body double for Sahkutumb Sahaparivar actress, Nandita Patkar, lodged an FIR against Swapnil Lokhande at the Goregaon Police Station. Narrating the shocking incident, the actress told ETimes, “I have been in the industry for many years, but here in the show, I worked as the lead actress’ body double. Nandita Patkar was late on the set for some reason, so I had to play her role because only her backside was needed in one of the shots.”

Swati Bhadave added, “Swapnil Lokhande (Bunty) asked me for my number. He later asked me whether I am flexible about working in Pune or not. I said yes, I am flexible and can work anywhere. Then he asked me to give him something that he needed. I told him I will give him a commission. But he said he wants something else. He said he wants to make a physical relationship with me (get intimate with me) and he will get more work for me if I agree. I was shocked.”

Further the actress claimed that she’s glad that police has arrested the production controller, “I have been working in the industry for many years. I have worked in Crime Patrol too. Along with Hindi TV shows, I worked in Marathi shows like Phulala Sugandha Maticha, Jijamata etc. but never experienced something like this.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: R Madhavan, Babil Khan, Kay Kay Menon & Divyenndu Sharma To Lead YRF’s First OTT Project ‘The Railway Men’ Based On 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube