Shehnaaz Gill has been surprising us with every single appearance of hers. The actress faced the cameras for the first time after Sidharth Shukla’s demise during Honsla Rakh promotions. SidNaaz fans couldn’t help but notice how she had matured in such little time. In a latest appearance, she visited an orphanage.

As informed yesterday, Shehnaaz was spotted spending time with children at an orphanage in the Pingalwara area of Amritsar. Pictures and videos of the same went viral on social media in no time. Many even noticed her specs, similar to those of Sidharth’s and said they could see a reflection of him in her!

Amidst it all, SidNaaz fans would be happy to know that Shehnaaz Gill actually visited the orphanage for Sidharth Shukla. As many know, Sid was born on 12th December and the actor would have been celebrating his 41st birth anniversary this year.

Sidharth Shukla may not be with us anymore, but Shehnaaz Gill is doing every duty she needs to. The actor visited the orphanage reportedly over the same occasion and spent time with the kids there.

Meanwhile, there were rumours that she was wearing specs that belonged to Sidharth Shukla. However, the piece of glasses was just similar but not the same.

Many SidNaaz fans did take to social media and point out how Shehnaaz Gill had grown into a beautiful mature woman over time.

A fan wrote, “Sana sabse mili,sabko pyaar diya shayad hi kisi ko mehsoos karwaya ho ki wo kis condition se guzar rahi hai Last 2 din se saari pics,videos loop pe dekh rahi hoon n just praying,ki Bus God ussay aise hi himmat aur sabr de Love you #ShehnaazGill @ishehnaaz_gill always with”

“#SidNaaz in specs! Same expressions!!same smile!!” a user wrote.

Another tweeted, “Specs never looked this attractive! My beautiful babies ♥️”

