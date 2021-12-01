This coming weekend, director Abhishek Kapoor along with the cast of his film ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ starring Vaani Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana will be appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show. Sony TV has released the first promo of the show and we can’t stop laughing at the fun banter of the host with the actors. Scroll below to watch the promo.

The promo starts with Kapil teasing Ayushmann for the title of the film and his reaction to the same is hilarious.

In the clip, Kapil Sharma asked Ayushmann Khurrana, “Toh yeh jo Ballia, Ratlam, Bhubaneswar, yeh log kya kare (If the people of Chandigarh are going to romance, what should the people of Ballia, Ratlam and Bhubaneswar do)?” and everyone burst into laughter.

Kapil Sharma then asks Vaani Kapoor who can be seen blushing in the promo, “Chandigarh wale ke saath aap aashiqui kar rahi hai (You are romancing a man from Chandigarh).”

The comedian later gives his own reference and said, “Amritsar wale kahaan jaaye, border cross kar lein hum (So what should the men from Amritsar do? Should we cross the border)?” and Vaani Kapoor bursts into laughter upon hearing that.

Sharing the promo on Instagram, Sony TV captioned it, "#ChandigarhKareAashiqui lekar aa rahe hain @ayushmannk , @_vaanikapoor_ aur @gattukapoor ! Inn teeno ke saath @kapilsharma ke ghar ki shaam hogi suhaani! ♥️ Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par."

Take a look at it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Did y’all notice how no one could pull off Vaani Kapoor’s tongue twister? Haha. We can’t wait for this episode to air.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui releases on December 10th, 2021 in theatres.

Are you guys excited to see Ayushmann Khurrana working his magic yet again on the silver screen? Tell us in the comments below.

