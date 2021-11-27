The Kapil Sharma Show has come to be one of the funniest and entertaining talk shows happening in the Indian television industry. Recently a promo starring the host Kapil Sharma along with Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh was released on social media, showing some funny happenings from the upcoming episode.

The two actors will be coming to the show as guests to promote their upcoming film, Bob Biswas.

The promo uploaded by Sony Entertainment Television on their official Instagram account shows a scene where Kapil Sharma is seen flirting around with guest actress Chitrangda Singh. Talking about her Gabbar movie’s hit song Aao Raja, Kapil asked her if there was any moment that fans ever violated the boundaries.

Continuing to the question Kapil Sharma again asked saying in a deeper tone, “Aisa hua hai Kabhi (Has it ever happened)?” to which she asked, “Kya (What)?” and he replied, “Koi crazy fan aapke piche hi pad gaya ho (A crazy fan came after you)?” She replied, “Aisi awaaz wala toh nahi pada aaj tak (No one with a similar voice).”

Abhishek Bachchan then interrupted them both by asking, “Toh baat pakki samajh le (So should we consider it a done deal)?” Kapil again then went to compliment Chitrangda by claiming that she doesn’t need a gun, as her eyes are enough to strike him.

Amidst all this, Abhishek Bachchan who was confused, jumped in asking, “What’s going on yaar? Hum dono aap (we will and you)” as he was pointing his fingers to both himself and Archana Puran Singh. The Dhoom actor then claimed in a joking way that he should leave keeping Kapil with Chitrangda. Kapil stopped Abhishek by saying “Nahi, nahi bhai, aise kya baat kar rahe hai aap (No no, why are you saying that)?”. In the next moment, the comedian pulled a prank by looking at the watch and saying, “Nikal jao phir (you can leave then).” Saying this the comedian left everyone in laughing out loud!

Hilarious right?!

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh will be coming on big screens with their movie Bob Biswas. The movie shows the actor playing the titular role whereas the actress will play the role of his wife.

