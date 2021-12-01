From Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone To Katrina Kaif - B-Town Actresses Painting The Town With 'Rang Saari Gulabi' Trend In Their Own Way, Check Out!
From Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone To Katrina Kaif – B-Town Actresses Painting The Town With ‘Rang Saari Gulabi’ Trend!(Pic Credit: Instagram/aliaabhatt, katrinakaif, deepikapadukone)

The recent reel trend song ‘Rangi Saari Gulabi’ has been taking Instagram by storm. Bollywood actresses and content creators have participated in it by creating their own trendy reel with their stunning traditional attire. If this song was a reel trend challenge, many Bollywood actresses would have been sporting colour coordinated looks based on the theme of the song.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Well, reel trend or no reel trend, some of Bollywood’s leading ladies have literally managed to look gorgeous and aced the ‘pretty in pink’ look with a bit of a desi twist. Be it for the next wedding party or any festivities, we can surely take a page from these Bollywood actresses’ traditional pink attire lookbooks.

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out