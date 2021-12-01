The recent reel trend song ‘Rangi Saari Gulabi’ has been taking Instagram by storm. Bollywood actresses and content creators have participated in it by creating their own trendy reel with their stunning traditional attire. If this song was a reel trend challenge, many Bollywood actresses would have been sporting colour coordinated looks based on the theme of the song.

Well, reel trend or no reel trend, some of Bollywood’s leading ladies have literally managed to look gorgeous and aced the ‘pretty in pink’ look with a bit of a desi twist. Be it for the next wedding party or any festivities, we can surely take a page from these Bollywood actresses’ traditional pink attire lookbooks.

Let us take a glimpse to see which Bollywood actresses won our hearts in their traditional pink attires

Alia Bhatt (Third Look)

The Bollywood actress who tops the gulabi look is Alia Bhatt. As a bridesmaid for Anushka Ranjan Kapoor’s wedding, the ‘Kalank’ actress was seen adorning a fuchsia pink traditional co-ord look with multicoloured embroidery. The boho and traditional attire, designed by Manish Malhotra, made Bhatt look very pretty.

Ananya Pandey

Another actress who looked drop-dead gorgeous in pink is Ananya Pandey. With minimal makeup and accessories, Ananya set the temperature soaring in this pink lehenga with beautiful sequin. Well, she surely aced this pink and bling look for Manish Malhotra’s couture shoot at Leela Palace Udaipur.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looks ethereal whenever she puts on a saree. She recently wore a pastel pink saree with floral patterns for the HSBC panel event at Expo 2020 Dubai. Kaif accessorised the look with simple bangles and a gold jhumka. The attire seemed to give a spring vibe n winter.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone never stops to stun us with her traditional attires and her infectious smile. Her ‘pretty in pink’ look got a Lucknowi twist as she wore a simple pink chikankari salwar suit with dewy makeup and heavy jhumkas. DP, you get us every time!

Sonam Kapoor

The ultimate fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor, never deters from experimenting. She took the pink traditional look one notch higher by fusing it with modern style. The ‘Aisha’ actress carried a dreamy look with a pink lehenga paired with a jacket. The customized lehenga was designed by Eman Alajlan. Well Sonam, you are at the top your game every single time!

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty aced the glam pink look in a pink silk lehenga by Anita Dongre for Anushka Ranjan Kapoor’s wedding. She looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous in her bridesmaid attire which apparently cost Rs 2 lakhs.

So, tell us who aced the ‘pretty in pink and desi’ look in the comments below.

