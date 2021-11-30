Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s marriage has been the latest buzz in tinsel town. The couple is totally shut about their big day but sources have shared inside details about their marriage. Although they’re set to tie the know in a few weeks, a report suggests that an important senior member of the Uri actors family isn’t happy with the wedding and they’re not keen on Tiger Zinda Hai actress becoming a part of their family.

As the wedding dates are getting closer, fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite actors coming together. The wedding celebrations will take place on 7th, 8th December, while, the lovebirds will exchange vows on 9th December.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have planned a dreamy destination wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a luxurious resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Meanwhile, talking to Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the couple revealed that an important senior member of the Kaushal family isn’t happy with the marriage. However, the other family members still want to go ahead with their decision while trying the particular member to change their opinion and heart.

The member is also unhappy with the big fat wedding and the member has even distanced themselves from the arrangements of the wedding. Reportedly, this might be the reason behind, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif living separately after marriage, so that they can keep their distance from the unhappy senior member.

Meanwhile, there’s a buzz going viral that the Sooryavanshi actress wants to have an intimate wedding while Sardar Udham star wants a lavish wedding. A mutual friend of the couple shared, “Actually, it’s Vicky’s parents (action director Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal) who want to invite everyone they know. Arrey, it is the elder son’s wedding and they would like to share the moment with their entire family.”

Meanwhile, due to the rise in COVID cases from the new variant Omnicron, the couple has now planned to cut short guest lists for safety purposes.

A source closed to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif told India Today, “They don’t want to take any chances and now the new concern is to downsize the guest list in light of the new variant. While the couple has decided to invite all their co-stars, directors and producers now they are revising the list and figuring things out with a new perspective. Katrina’s side also has a few guests who will be travelling from overseas and that might change given the new travel guidelines being issued.”

