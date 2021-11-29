Bollywood’s rumoured couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to get married next month and fans are eagerly waiting for all the updates regarding their wedding. However, there’s another Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt waiting to get hitched next month.

Advertisement

Ever since Ranbir and Alia began dating in 2017, fans have been eagerly waiting for the couple to get married. Reports started to afloat that they are planning to take the vows this year. However, it seems that fans will have to wait for some more days. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Now as per Bollywood Life report, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have pushed their wedding plans to next year in the winter. A source has also revealed why the couple has taken the decision to postpone their wedding. “Firstly, they have choc-a-bloc shoot schedules for their respective films. December is around the corner now and everything will be in full-on action mode next year. Secondly, the two plan a destination wedding, outside India and therefore, arrangements and prepping will take some time. They will also go on a long break before and after the wedding,” the source said to the publication.

That’s not it. The couple have more than two reasons to postpone their nuptials. The source said, “Third and one of the most important reasons perhaps is their film Brahmastra. The film’s team, as well as Ranbir and Alia, wanted the film to release before they officially become man and wife. And now, with the film releasing in September 2022, a wedding towards the end of next year or early 2023 can be possible.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also building their little love nest in the city and it will be only ready by mid-next year. Then the two will take another couple of months to finish the interiors their way. Considering this, fans will have to wait some more to see them get married.

This is not the first time that their wedding was postponed. Previous reports claimed that Ranbir and Alia will tie the knot in April-May next year but now it has been postponed once again.

Must Read: Aamir Khan & Ranbir Kapoor To Reunite After 7 Years Post PK?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube