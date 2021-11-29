Karan Johar is one of the biggest names of Bollywood and looks like he is all set to make a comeback after close to seven years. He recently announced the release date of his next directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and fans seem extremely elated with the cast line-up. The film will reunite Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt for the first time since the success of their 2019 film, Gully Boy.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Karan has lately been producing numerous Bollywood projects but it has been a while since he directed a film. His last movie, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, did not earn quite well at the box office as most people were disappointed with the storyline. However, fans have high expectations from this upcoming film as it involves a power-packed crew.

Advertisement

In his latest Instagram post, Karan Johar has given a glimpse of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s theme while revealing the official release date of the movie. He has put up a special montage video, showcasing the set of the film along with a few snips of the cast. The video features the lead actors- Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, alongside the supporting cast, which includes Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan amongst others.

The video gives us the idea that most parts of the film will be shot in an extravagant mansion and the story will involve a huge joint family. The short clip mentioned that they have been working on the production part of the film for the last 50 days and it will be ready for release by February 10, 2023.

In the caption for the post, Karan Johar wrote, “After 7 long years, it gives me such joy and gratitude to be here and announcing that my next #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani, a love story at its heart with the soul of family values – is releasing on 10th February, 2023. See you in cinemas with an abundance of entertainment that we are getting ready for you!❤️”. Have a look.

Must Read: Atrangi Re’s Chaka Chak Out! Sara Ali Khan’s Heart-Piercing Expressions, AR Rahman’s Melody Paired With Shreya Ghoshal’s Heavenly Vocals

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube