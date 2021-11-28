Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s rumoured big fat Indian wedding is just a few more days away! Their wedding has been the talk of the B-town and the fans can’t help but go gaga over the news of their upcoming big day! Every little detail on their wedding has been reported the moment it’s found out. Well, the news reports that are now doing rounds, claim some exciting deets and it points out to Bollywood’s two most famous directors, Farah Khan and Karan Johar!

Read on to know what the exciting deet is!

Well, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding happening is indeed exciting, but what’s more exciting to hear is who all from the Bollywood industry will be attending their big day! From Varun Dhawan to Shah Rukh Khan attending their marriage has just been making headlines. However, now the latest report states that director Farah Khan and Karan Johar are all geared up to set the couple’s Sangeet night on fire through their choreography!

So, as per ET times, the latest reports claim that Farah Khan would be choreographing from Katrina Kaif’s side, whereas Karan Johar would be choreographing Vicky Kaushal’s side for the Sangeet night, which is said to take place on December 7th!

If these reports are true, then Vicky and Katrina’s Sangeet night is going to be one dreamy night!

Amidst all these reports, just a few days ago, Vicky’s sister Dr. Upasana Vohra during her conversation with Dainik Bhaskar, had claimed that all this news of him getting married to Katrina were hoax and media made. She said, “The news about Vicky and Katrina’s wedding is just a rumor spread by the media. This is all rumor. If it is really a wedding, they will announce it. Rumors are circulating about Bollywood celebrities and in a few days these rumors will spread. Recently I talked to my brother (Vicky). He told me that there was no such thing happening. Else I don’t want to talk too much about it….”

Well, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been quite tight-lipped on their wedding news, and all we can do is wait for their confirmation!

