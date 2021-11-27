The Bollywood industry has seen many relationships from the old to the new generation. Dharmendra and Hema Malini are one such, long-time couples that are loved and looked up to by their fans. But did you know that if things would have been different then the Dreamgirl of B-town would have ended up as Jeetendra‘s wife?

Surprising right, well here’s how Sholay’s Veeru turned Kabir Singh for his Basanti to make sure that does not happen! Check out how.

In the past, there were a lot of gossips going around stating that actress Hema Malini was about to marry her costar Jeetendra. The incident was later mentioned by the actress herself in her biopic that stunned her fans.

It was said that back then, Hema Malini’s mother Jaya was not happy with how the actress’ relation was growing close to Dharmendra. Seeing this happening, Hema’s mother decided to get her married to Jeetendra right away. Hema and Jeetendra had already worked together on a couple of projects during those times. Talking about the wedding, the actor already had a soft spot for the actress, thus the “Aulad” actor agreed to get married to her. The two along with their families had flown to Madras for their wedding.

The moment Dharmendra got to know about the situation of what was happening, he was left enraged, and then the actor without wasting any second flew off to Madras along with Jeetendra’s then-girlfriend Shobha Sippy. The actor not only managed to barge into the wedding but was also able to stop it from happening, in turn bringing his Basanti (Hema Malini) back home. Although the actress’s family was against this in the beginning, they gave up resulting in the two getting married.

The couple then got married in 1980. The actor, before Hema was already married to Prakash Kaur back in 1954. At present, the actor has 6 kids in total (Sunny, Bobby, Esha, Vijeta, Ahana, Ajeita).

