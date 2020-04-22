Dharmendra was a huge star back in the 70s and 80s and we say that because he gave many big grossers year after year in that era. If we talk about the year 1972, Dharmendra along with Hema Malini gave two huge hits Seeta Aur Geeta and Raja Jani which stood high among the top 3 grossers. In fact, Seeta Aur Geeta was the highest grosser of that year.

Apart from these two films, Dharmendra’s film Samadhi also did very well and became the 8th highest grosser of that year.

Along with Dharmendra, the year was also good for Randhir Kapoor who had two films Jawani Diwani and Rampur Ka Lakshman in the Top 10.

Interestingly, Amitabh Bachchan had no film in the Top 10 that year. Have a look at the Top 10 Bollywood Box Office grossers of 1972:

Rank India Nett (Cr) 1. Seeta Aur Geeta 3.50 2 Pakeezah 3.25 3. Raja Jani 2.75 4. Beimaan 2.50 5. Gora Aur Kala 2.25 6. Apna Desh 2.20 7. Victoria 203 2.10 8. Jawani Diwani 1.75 9. Samadhi 1.60 10. Rampur Ka Lakshman 1.50

