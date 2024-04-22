Rajesh Khanna was one of the biggest superstars this country has ever witnessed, and he married Dimple Kapadia right after her debut film, Bobby, was released. After Bobby, Dimple left the industry and settled from being a housewife to a superstar.

However, differences between the two stars started creeping in when Twinkle and Rinkie Khanna were born. Some bizarre reports even suggested that Kaka wanted a son, while the Anand actor refuted such rumors, stating he loved his daughters.

However, finally, it was one day that Dimple Kapadia decided to move on with her life and left Rajesh Khanna’s home, to never return again. She made a sizzling comeback in the film Saagar, opposite her first co-star Rishi Kapoor, with whom she shared a beautiful equation.

While Dimple left her superstar husband, she never got legally separated, and once, the actor spoke at length about his relationship with his estranged wife. In an interview while he was abroad, the actor was asked if reconciliation with Dimple would ever be on the cards.

Kaka was asked, “Kya aap aur Dimple Ji dobara mil jaayenge?” The Anand actor asked, “Dobara Matlab? Pehle kahaan alag the? Alag alag rehte the, lekin divorce nahi diya hai ab tak usne.” While the interviewer interrupted, rehte the Matlab, the actor blushed and revealed, “Alag Alag rehte bhi hain lekin divorce nahi deti hai wo.”

He was further asked if it is love that has kept them together. still, the actor blushed and replied, “Ye to wo jaane ki bahut pyaar karti hai isliye nahi deti hai ya pata nahi kisliye nahi deti hai. Main to bus itna jaanta hun ki nahi diya hai divorce nahi diya hai. Unki marzi hai. Aur ab kya hai, baat to dilon ki hai.”

For the unversed, Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia got married in 1973 at their Juhu Bungalow, followed by a grand reception at Hotel Horizon. They parted ways in 1982 when Twinkle Khanna was 8 years old, and Rinkie Khanna was 5.

