Farah Khan has worked with some of Bollywood’s leading celebrities. In addition to choreographing, she has directed films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and Tees Maar Khan. The filmmaker is now calling out actors over their uncalled-for tantrums, including demanding as many as four vanity vans. Scroll below for all the details!

Khan has been active in showbiz since 1992. She has choreographed over 100 songs in over 80 films. With projects like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Student Of The Year, and Kal Ho Naa Ho under her filmography, she’s seen the best and the worst of Bollywood.

In a recent podcast with Dipika Kakkar and her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, Farah Khan exposed the tantrums of Bollywood celebrities and shared, “Until the vans don’t come, they don’t act. Nowadays, each actor has about four vans for themselves. One person. One is for their gym, one is for their staff, one is for them, one is… then the food truck comes, that’s separate.”

Farah Khan also compared Bollywood’s evolution today. Earlier, actors would use towels and cover themselves with bedsheets while changing during outdoor shoots. But actors today won’t start working until their specialized vans arrive on sets. Their vanities have luxurious kitchens and proper gym equipment.

“Earlier, heroines would change behind trees, we would hold towels for them. I have done it for them. When you go for (outdoor) shoots you’d do it, even in Switzerland they would change behind the bus, use bedsheets to cover. Now the actors don’t budge unless their vans come,” she added.

Director Farah Khan has worked with big stars like Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, and Varun Dhawan, among others. We wonder who she is hinting at.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Clip On “Azaadi Gareebi Se, Corruption Se…” Goes Viral Amid Lok Sabha 2024 Elections; Jaaved Jaaferi Says, “Time To Revisit…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News