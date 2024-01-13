We often come across love stories of actors in the tinsel town. While we have witnessed some solemnizing into marriages, others couldn’t conclude for different reasons. In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when Shraddha Kapoor spilled the beans on her ‘Bachpan ka pyaar’ Varun Dhawan. The duo has worked together in Remo D’Souza’s ABCD 2. Back in the day, Varun and Shraddha’s fathers – David Dhawan and Shakti Kapoor have teamed up for films like Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, and Judwaa.

As seniors worked together, little Shraddha and Varun spent time together on the sets of the film. However, she once revealed that when she was young, she had a crush on her ABCD 2 co-star. Both the actors appeared on Nach Baliye 7 to promote their film helmed by Remo. However, later, a short clip from the dance-reality show went viral in which she was seen spilling the beans on the time she had expressed her feelings to the actor.

In the viral video, Shraddha Kapoor was heard saying, “I told him, Varun, main apse kuch kahungi and you have to make it straight. I will say it in reverse.” She further revealed that she told the Bedhiya actor, “You Love I” hoping that he would reverse it and she would hear those three magical words. But to everyone’s surprise, he gave her a stern ‘no.’

Shraddha Kapoor said on the Dance reality show, “I was only eight, and I had a crush on Varun. So, I thought I should just tell him. I decided to say ‘I love you’ backwards. So, I told Varun that I am saying a sentence backwards, and he must listen carefully. Then I said ‘You – love -I’. I think it was too complicated for a little boy to understand because he gave me a stern ‘No’, and just ran away from there. It’s been a joke between us ever since.”

The news resurfaced recently and netizens are sharing their mixed reactions on Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘bachpan ka pyaar’. One wrote, “Varun lost kohinoor because isse jyada cute gorgeous or talented actress usko kabhi nahi milati,” another said, “Shraddha is beauty with brains..So he should regret.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Shraddha Kapoor’s confession about her childhood crush on Varun Dhawan? Do let us know.

