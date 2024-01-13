Kangana Ranaut never misses a chance to make headlines for personal or professional reasons. Since morning, the Manikarnika actress has been in the news after getting snapped with a ‘mystery man.’ A couple of photos of the actress went viral after she was seen walking hand-in-hand with an unidentified man. Soon after it surfaced on the web, netizens asked the actress if it was ‘jija ji’ hinting at her dating the man. But looks like all these were mere rumors as he was the ‘courteous hairstylist’ with a ‘friendly client of many years.’

It’s been a long since Ms. Ranaut’s love life has been in the news. Earlier, she made heads turn with her controversial love affair with Hrithik Roshan. Time and again, we have seen the actress taking a jibe at her alleged ex-boyfriend. Earlier, she had called the Fighter star the ‘silly ex.’ Now, here’s what she has to say about her latest rumors. Scroll down.

Taking to Insta story, Kangana Ranaut shared a collage of photos of her walking hand-in-hand with him. She further called out the media for coming up with erotic fantasies. In the end of her Insta story, she called him a ‘wonderful courteous hairstylist with a friendly client of many years’. She wrote, “I am getting a lot of calls and messages about the mystery man I often hangout with outside a salon…”

“Whole filmi/Bolly media is salivating and coming up with all kinds of erotic fantasies, well a man and a woman walking together on a street can be many possiblities not just sexual, they can be colleagues, siblings, work friends and at times simply wonderful courteous hairstylist with a friendly client of many years,” Kangana Ranaut said further in a statement.

Wearing a light blue floor-length dress, the actress was seen walking with the man in an all-black attire. Making an exit from the salon, she was seen holding his hand.

On the work front, after the debacle of Tejas, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Emergency, which is slated to hit the big screens this year. She also confirmed the third installment of Tanu Weds Manu in October last year. She also has another thriller with Vijay Sethupathi and Noti Binodini in the pipeline.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut’s latest Insta post? Do let us know. Stay tuned to Koimoi!

