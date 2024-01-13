Last year, in November, Zoya Akhtar launched a couple of star kids with her film, The Archies. Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Boney Kapoor-Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and others were seen in the film along with a couple of few more actors. While the film failed to win everyone’s hearts, it also received massive criticism from nepotism haters.

Not only Zoya but even its lead actors were subjected to trolls and criticism for their acting in their debut movie. Now in the latest interview, Agastya has reacted to the criticism and said that he wasn’t prepared for this area. Reacting to the same, he called his mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, the ‘biggest grounding factor’ not his grandfather Big B.

Speaking to Film Companion, Agastya Nanda said, “Honestly, I didn’t know how to deal with it. When you are not prepped in this area, you don’t know that many people have many opinions. And that’s okay, you must have your opinion but I didn’t know what was going on. Some people hated it, some people liked it, some people were indifferent to it and that’s ok.” Further adding, “On some levels, it didn’t work and that’s ok. It’s my first try and I am going to work hard and get back up, try for the second and if that doesn’t work then try for the third and then the fourth but to get to that realization took me some time.”

Later, when he was reminded that even his maternal uncle and actor Abhishek Bachchan also had to go through the same. He said that people have different ways of dealing with criticism.

“I think everyone has to do it. I don’t put up negative things because why keep reminding yourself of it. Be aware of it, don’t be ignorant. I did learn. I just watched the film and see what’s happening and I just watched where I can improve, like any person in any field would do. Obviously, when you look at it I was like ‘Oh God what was I doing there, why did I say’ but I am not putting anything up on my wall. It’s a bit too dark,” he added.

Agastya Nanda further admitted that he had a very rosy picture of being a star as he thought everyone would give him hugs and kisses and love him but he didn’t know that he will receive this kind of hate. “You do a film, people love you, you become a star. I had a very rosy picture but when the first few reviews came out, I was like ‘boss no. It’s not like that at all,” said Agastya.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Agastya Nanda’s take on criticism? Do let us know.

