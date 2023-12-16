From the past few days, the Bachchan family has been in the news for some wrong reasons. Bollywood’s one of the most loved and adored families, the Bachchans, have never failed to send major family goals every time they appear together for social events. However, things took an ugly turn ever since rumors of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce began making headlines. It’s been quite some weeks since netizens are convinced that all is not well between Aish and Abhi.

However, what made the rumors grow stronger was when a media portal reported that owing to the growing differences, Aishwarya has moved out of the Bachchan house, but divorce is unlikely to take place. The report stated that for the sake of their daughter Aaradhya, Aish and Abhishek are still together despite having problems for years.

Now, a video has added more fuel to the fire. Recently, Dirubhai Ambani International School’s Annual Day function took place, and it saw who’s who of Bollywood arriving to support their kids. Right from Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan to Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others, proud star parents made sure to make their kid’s day more special with their presence. The web is flooded with short clips of AbRam, Aaradhya, Misha, and other star kids’ performances.

Amid Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce rumors, an inside video from the annual day function has gone viral as it sees Bollywood stars grooving together to Om Shanti Om’s title track. However, netizens think Aish ignored her father-in-law and megastar Amitabh Bachchan while shaking a leg with Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar.

Watch the video below:

The clip shows Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Karan Johar, and Abhishek Bachchan dancing together. However, later, Aishwarya joins them, too, while Amitabh Bachchan is seen grooving a little farther away from them.

Reacting to the same a user pointed out, “No single. interaction of Abhishek and Aishwarya. Breaks my heart, the rumors seem to be true. The hype around their wedding was unreal. Weddings are easy, marriages are hard.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on this video? Do you think Aishwarya Rai Bachchan really ignored Amitabh Bachchan? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Follows Pathaan & Jawan’s Footsteps For Dunki’s Success, Soaks In Divine Blessings At Mata Vaishno Devi!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News