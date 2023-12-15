Dunki is just six days away from hitting theatres, and the excitement has started picking up. Led by Shah Rukh Khan, the film is arriving ahead of the Christmas holidays, which is expected to provide a major boost in the overall box office run. Despite the competition, the biggie will be an attraction among the family audience, and one expects it to score high. Keep reading to know more!

Over the years, one Bollywood star has shown dominance over the Christmas period, and that’s Aamir Khan. He has a superb track record, and even the first 100-crore club film of Bollywood (Ghajini) was released during this period. He has other big successes like 3 Idiots, Dhoom 3, PK, and Dangal to back him up as a box office emperor of Christmas releases.

Dangal is the biggest hit of Christmas!

Released way back in 2016, Dangal was a historic success for Bollywood. Released just after demonetization, the film surprised everyone with its enormous collection. After a good start, the film went from strength to strength at the Indian box office and ended up earning 387.39 crores. To date, it’s the highest net grosser for Bollywood among films released during Christmas.

Dunki to Challenge Dangal?

No one is denying the fact that Dunki will face stiff competition from Salaar, but still, it has a chance of scoring high. We have seen films breaking records in the past despite arriving in a clash. Gadar 2 scored over 500 crores net even with competition from OMG 2. Even Animal is aiming to enter the 500 crore club despite a clash with Sam Bahadur.

Rajkumar Hirani’s films are known for their longer shelf life at the box office, and if the content turns out to be good, the sky will be the limit for Dunki. Also, one can’t ignore the golden run Shah Rukh Khan has enjoyed so far in 2023. The halo effect of Pathaan and Jawan will surely boost his upcoming Christmas release. So, it’s very much possible that the record of Dangal might become a history.

More about Dunki

Scheduled to release on 21st December, Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and others in key roles. The advance booking for the film is expected to start by tomorrow or Sunday.

