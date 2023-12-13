Shah Rukh Khan made a blockbuster comeback in 2023 with Pathaan. The streak of success continued with Jawan, which turned out to be the biggest Bollywood affair at the box office. Huge expectations are shouldered on Rajkumari Hirani directorial Dunki. Will it be able to beat Leo and bring in the highest advance booking collections of 2023? Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

2023 has been a lucky year for the Indian box office. This year, Pathaan revived the hopes of Bollywood fans after back-to-back flops. Several other films, including Jawan, The Kerala Story, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Gadar 2, and OMG 2, shined bright at the ticket windows. But a few knocked it out of the park, bringing in massive pre-sales earnings.

Top 5 Advance Booking Collections of 2023

Starting with the beast, Leo. Thalapathy Vijay‘s film turned out to be the third highest-grossing Tamil film worldwide. It began on a fantastic note, garnering whopping collections of 46.10 crores via advance booking on opening day.

On the second spot is Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan delivered his best box office performance of all time, raking in total collections of 640.42 crores. The advance booking total of 41 crores gross was proof enough that the film will spread its magic at the ticket windows.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga‘s Animal is currently a rage at the ticket windows. The film enjoyed a massive pre-release hype, and the positive result of it was pre-sales earnings of a staggering 34 crores gross.

First blockbuster of 2023, Pathaan set high standards for other Indian films. It is ranked 4th on the list of Top 5 Highest advance booking collections at the Indian box office with earnings of 32.43 crores.

Last but not least is Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush, with pre-sales collections of 26.50 crores gross. The film landed into massive controversies ahead of release, and as they say, “any kind of publicity is good publicity.”

Where could Dunki possibly land?

Shah Rukh Khan’s third film of 2023 is touted to become his biggest success of all time. While the anticipation is sky-high for Dunki, it is to be noted that the film will witness a box office clash with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s Salaar. That could be a major reason why the audience could be divided, and advance booking sales might be impacted.

The clash of the titans has surely grabbed the eyeballs of the moviegoers, and the footfalls will also improve due to the massive hype. Only time will tell whether Dunki will enter the list of highest advance booking collections of 2023, but there are massive chances that it will turn out to be a big surprise at the box office. Fingers crossed!

About Dunki

Dunki is a comedy-drama based on the illegal immigration entry technique, “donkey flights.” The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, amongst others, in pivotal roles.

It is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Jio Studios and is slated to hit the theatres on December 21, 2023

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

