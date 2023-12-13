Prabhas is all set to lock horns with Shah Rukh Khan at the Box Office with Prashanth Neel’s film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. The film is expected to beat all the previous existing records and open in the range of 100 crore worldwide. The advance booking numbers testify and justify the speculations as well.

While the action extravaganza is ready to challenge Rajkumar Hirani‘s social drama Dunki, all eyes are set on the Baahubali star for his first box-office achievement in Bollywood. With Salaar’s box office collection, Prabhas will enter the elite 1000 crore club.

Prabhas’ Hindi Box Office

The Telugu superstar turned into a Pan-India star with Baahubali. In fact, it would not at all be an exaggeration if he is termed as the first true Pan-Indian box office star who spat fiery numbers at the Hindi Box Office.

The fading charm

However, Prabhas’ charm faded at the Hindi Box Office as soon as he parted ways with SS Rajamouli. So, it is difficult to figure out who was the true box office star – Rajamouli or Prabhas- since the actor has not been able to churn out any magical number after Baahubali’s giant success.

The Hysteria – Katappa Ne Baahubali Ko Kyun Maara?

Prabhas entered the heart of the Hindi belt with Baahubali: The Beginning. While the film struck a chord, it created a hysteria with a cliffhanger, something that was not done correctly in ages in Bollywood. The second part of the film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion roared at the Hindi Box Office. Both the films collectively registered a whopping 631.30 crore.

The Devastating Downfall Worth Crores!

Prabhas had a downfall with the next set of films, which failed to impress the Hindi set of audiences. The films that followed Baahubali were Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and Adipurush. The three films collectively earned 315.25 crore.

The Total Cumulative – 946.55 Crore

Collectively, the five Prabhas films in Hindi have collected 946.55 crore in total. So, the superstar will enter the 1000 crore club at the Hindi box office with Salaar’s Box Office Collection.

The Highs and the Lows

The highest-earning film for Prabhas has been Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, while the lowest-earning film has been Radhe Shyam, which collected only 19.25 crore at the box office and was a disaster.

Check out the individual collections of all the Prabhas films in Hindi.

Baahubali: The Beginning – 120 Crore Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 511.30 crore Saaho – 149 crore Radhe Shyam – 19.25 crore Adipurush – 147 crore

Total – 946.55 crore

