In the next few days, we’re going to witness one of the biggest box office clashes as Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Prabhas’ Salaar will be locking horns. Yesterday, an interesting development came in, and it has to do with the censor board certification of the Prabhas starrer. Keep reading to know more!

Yesterday, it was officially learned that the Prashanth Neel directorial has been certified by CBFC with an ‘A’ rating. It was a bit of a surprise as Prabhas is a popular face among the family audience post-Baahubali. However, the makers reportedly didn’t want to compromise on bloodshed in the film and were okay with an ‘A’ rating.

Adult rating is no more a barrier!

Earlier, there was a notion about adult films that they don’t get to enjoy the footfalls of family audiences, thus limiting the box office potential. However, in the past few years, the belief has changed, with films like Kabir Singh and The Kashmir Files earning staggering numbers.

Speaking about the latest examples, OMG 2 and Animal did terrific business at the Indian box office. In fact, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer has already emerged as one of the biggest hits in the history of Indian cinema despite the age restriction. So, it’s clear that Salaar will get its share of audience despite the ‘A’ rating.

Salaar might beat Animal’s day 1 collection!

Despite an ‘A’ rating, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal managed an earth-shattering start at the Indian box office by doing a business of 63.80 crores. It was the 2nd biggest opening in the history of Bollywood and 8th biggest opening in the history of Indian cinema.

Given the on-ground buzz and Prabhas’ stardom, Salaar might take a huge start. Despite a clash with Dunki, there’s a potential of 70-75 crores on day 1, which we already mentioned in our trailer impact story. Click here to read it.

While Dunki will be a tough competitor in the Hindi-speaking belt, Salaar is expected to go in a rampage mode in Southern states, especially in Telugu-speaking states. So, the Prabhas starrer might surpass Animal to record the biggest opening day for an ‘A’ rated film at the Indian box office.

