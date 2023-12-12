Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal has turned out to be a massive success at the Indian box office. After an earth-shattering start, the film has maintained a solid momentum and has already gone past the 400 crores mark. With such a collection, the biggie has got itself a ‘Hit’ verdict. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film was released on 1st December and opened to mixed reviews from critics. Also, there’s a section of the audience who is criticizing the content due to the alleged glorification of misogyny and violence. Despite this, the film is enjoying unprecedented response at Indian ticket windows.

Animal enjoys massive returns

As per the trade buzz, Animal carries a budget of 200 crores, making it an expensive affair. However, the film has already raked in 432 crores at the Indian box office in just 10 days. Considering this, the ROI (return on investment) stands at 232 crores.

If calculated, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer enjoys returns or profit of 116%. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has got a ‘Hit’ verdict.

Animal beats Jawan in ROI!

With 116% returns from the Indian box office collection, Animal has surpassed Jawan in the list of most profitable films of 2023. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has enjoyed a profit of 113.47%. It also crossed Leo (Hindi), which has returns of 114.73% and Fukrey 3’s 112.31%.

With day 11’s collection, Animal will surpass Pathaan. Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2 will also be surpassed very soon. Click here to visit the list of the most profitable films of 2023.

More about Animal

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in key roles. It’s Ranbir’s second pan-India release after Brahmastra and is playing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Globally, the film has gone beyond 710 crores gross and is now aiming to enter the 1000 crore club. In overseas alone, the collection is above 200 crores gross, making it the 9th highest-grossing Bollywood film in the overseas market. It pushed Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale out of the top 10.

Let’s see how far Animal goes, as Dunki and Salaar are releasing around Christmas.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

