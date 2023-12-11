2023 has been a fantastic year for Bollywood as we’re witnessing all-time blockbusters one after another. After Pathaan, Gadar, and Jawan, Animal has joined the list of biggest successes of all time, and the run is yet to slow down. In the latest development, the film has entered the top 10 Bollywood grossers list at the overseas box office. Keep reading to know more!

Free publicity due to controversies

After giving a controversial film like Kabir Singh, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga went one step ahead as his latest release has turned out to be a hot topic of discussion. This time, there’s more backlash, but it’s all working in the favor of the biggie. More and more people are getting curious about the film, leading to a historic run at the box office.

A huge success in the overseas market

Over the years, Ranbir Kapoor has built a solid fan base in the overseas market, and we saw that during Sanju and Brahmastra as both grossed over 100 crores. This time, he has got his first 200 crores grosser as Animal’s unstoppable run currently stands at 208 crores gross (estimates).

With this collection, Animal has become the 10th Bollywood film to enter the 200-crore club in the overseas market and currently holds the 9th spot in the list of top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films internationally.

Animal beats Dilwale and Hindi Medium

With 208 crore gross (estimates), Animal has surpassed the overseas lifetime of Shah Rukh Khan-led Dilwale (180.09 crore gross) and Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium (205.21 crore gross). It has also pushed Dilwale out of the top 10 list of Bollywood grossers in overseas.

Take a look at the highest-grossing Bollywood films at the overseas box office:

Dangal – 1435 crores gross Secret Superstar – 822.92 crores gross Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 482.54 crores gross Pathaan – 412 crores gross Jawan – 406 crores gross Andhadhun – 361 crores gross PK – 342.50 crores gross Dhoom 3 – 229 crores gross Animal – 208 crores gross Hindi Medium – 205.21 crores gross

More about Animal

Also starring Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol, and Shakti Kapoor in key roles, Animal released on 1st December in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

