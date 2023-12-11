Sunday has turned out to be a major winner for Animal. Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor’s association has created havoc at the ticket windows. Bollywood has been blessed with another film in the 400 crore club. And below are all the exciting details that will pump you up!

Till day 9, the action thriller had added total earnings of 397 crores to its box office collection. In the course, it had also left behind Bollywood biggies like Dangal, Sanju, PK, and Tiger Zinda Hai, among others. It garnered the fourth spot on the list of highest Bollywood grossers of all time. Jawan, Pathaan, and Gadar 2 are the top three contenders.

Animal Day 10 Early Estimates

Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal left behind all expectations and brought a staggering 35 crores on Saturday. Sunday was expected to grow further, and the action-drama lived upto the projections!

As per the early trends flowing in, Animal has added another 41-43 crores to its box office collection on day 10. This is a further jump of 17-23% from yesterday’s collections. It is starting tomorrow that the real test begins, and it remains crucial for the film to maintain its strong hold. Only then can one hope for its entry into the 600 crore club.

The overall collections will now land somewhere between 438-440 crores.

Next target for Animal

The action-drama will now be eyeing the #3 spot in the list of highest Bollywood grossers of all time. Currently, Gadar 2, with total earnings of 525.45 crores, has acquired the spot. The upcoming week is going to be an exciting one for this Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial as it will determine where the lifetime collections would possibly land.

Animal has only about two weeks to gather as much collection as possible. Screen count and hype will majorly decrease once Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki arrives on 21st December 2023. It will also be followed by clash of the titans as Prabhas’ Salaar is slated for a theatrical release on 22nd December 2023.

About Animal

Animal is an action-drama that revolves around a son seeking revenge after he learns about an assassination attempt on his father. Ranbir Kapoor plays the son, while Anil Kapoor is the father in the film. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed film also stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles.

