Sandeep Reddy Vanga has knocked it out of the park with his latest action-drama Animal. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. It has set the box office on fire, with back-to-back records being smashed at ticket windows. The worldwide collections of Dhoom 3 have been surpassed on day 9, and below are all the details you need to know!

Made on a whopping budget of 200 crores, Animal is set to achieve the ‘hit verdict’ at the Indian box office by the end of this weekend. In terms of global collections, it took the 10th spot yesterday, leaving behind worldwide earnings of Bollywood biggies like Sultan and Sanju.

Animal Day 9 Worldwide Collections

With the conclusion of day 9, Animal has added estimated collections in the range of 654-655 crores gross at the worldwide box office. And with that, it leaves behind Dhoom 3’s 601 crores gross. That, too, with a considerable margin. It will take a day or two to beat the earnings of Gadar 2, which currently stands at #8 with 685.19 crores gross.

The next target for Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s action-drama will be Aamir Khan’s PK, which made a lifetime box office collection of 831.50 crores globally. That indeed sounds like a challenge, but Animal is enjoying a beautiful momentum, and all it needs to do now is hold its fort.

Animal’s run at the ticket windows

There is little to no competition at the ticket windows currently. In India, it is only competing with Vicky Kaushal led Sam Bahadur. But it turned out to be the winner since day 1. There are quite a few options in the international market, but Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has a specific niche, which makes the comparison invalid.

Animal has scope to grow and add maximum collections to its kitty in the next 10-12 days. After that, Shah Rukh Khan led Dunki and Prabhas’ Salaar will take over the theatre screens in a big box office clash. The pre-release hype is massive, and that will indeed hamper the screen count and footfalls of Ranbir Kapoor’s film.

About Animal

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, Animal also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Tripti Dimri. The film opened upto highly polarised reviews, especially because of the violent content. But it looks like the masses are loving the genre. Hence, the ‘fast-filling’ shows across ticket windows.

