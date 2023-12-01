Vicky Kaushal has transformed brilliantly into Sam Manekshaw on-screen and is winning hearts with Sam Bahadur. But you’ll be shocked if you know how much he charged for this transformation. The actor reportedly has charged a whopping 10 crore for this brilliant transformation on-screen.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the biographical war drama has been made on a reported budget of 55 crore; while it is Vicky’s second war film after Uri: The Surgical Strike, the actor has been appreciated for his transformation into the former Army Chief.

The film has been in the making for more than three years, and earlier, Ranveer Singh was being considered for the lead role, but with time, Meghna rested her trust with the Raazi actor, and they reunited for the film. Meghna tried connecting to Ranveer while she was working with his wife, Deepika Padukone, in Chhapaak, but things did not materialize.

While Vicky Kaushal has been paid 10 crore, which is a considerable hike from his previous releases Govinda Naam Mera and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, check out how much the rest of the star cast has been paid.

Vicky Kaushal’s Fee For Sam Bahadur – 10 Crore

Vicky Kaushal was paid 5 crore for Govinda Naam Mera and almost 6 crore for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. 10 crore to play Sam Maneskshaw is a big jump, considering his dry run at the box office. In fact, the actor has been paid 18.18% of the entire budget. The film has been reportedly made on a budget of 55 crore!

Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Fee For Sam Bahadur – 1 Crore

The Dangal actress plays Indira Gandhi in the film, and to play her part to finesse, she has been paid 1 crore. 900% less than the lead actor’s fee. Fatima’s last significant appearance on the big screen was Thugs of Hindostan.

Sanya Malhotra’s Fee For Sam Bahadur – 1 Crore

The other Dangal actress has also been paid 1 crore to play Sam Manekshaw’s wife in the film. Sanya’s last appearance in Jawan was settled against a payment of 3 crore, so her charging only one crore for Sam Bahadur is humble enough!

Neeraj Kabi’s Fee For Sam Bahadur – 30 Lakh

The seasoned actor plays Jawaharlal Nehru in Sam Bahadur and has been paid 30 lakh for the part. He was a part of Meghna Gulzar’s much-acclaimed film Talvar as well.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub’s Fee For Sam Bahadur – 15 Lakh

To play the Pakistani Army Officer Yahya Khan in the film, the much-acclaimed actor has charged 15 lakh. He is also the least paid in the star cast, and his salary for the film is 6566.67% lower than the lead star.

Sam Manekshaw’s biopic has released on December 1 worldwide and is facing a clash with Ranbir Kapoor & Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Check out the review of Sam Bahadur here and a quick review of Animal here.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sam Bahadur Box Office: Makers Of Vicky Kaushal Starrer Overestimated Tiger 3’s Dominance & Missed Out A Golden Opportunity To Avoid A Suicidal Clash With Animal [Opinion]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News