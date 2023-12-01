It’s finally Animal Day today, and the film is going down in history, as many would mention while discussing “how to market a film like a pro.” The whole ‘Alpha Male’ vibe is the mightiest weapon this film holds, and that would only help build the initial buzz, but what matters after the first Monday is the content. Has Sandeep Reddy Vanga retained the entertainment factor he established during his Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh phase? Let’s analyze!

Please note I’m writing this after the first half of the film, and there’s still 50% of it I’ll watch to come to the full review. But here are some random thoughts about where I think this is going from here.

For starters, we’ve Ranvijay Singh (Ranbir Kapoor), whose aim in life is to get validation from his father, Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor). Still, he never gets it, for he’s a busy man responsible for a million-dollar Swastik Oil. Being a rich guy, of course, Balbir’s life is in danger owing to the wealthy businessman’s problems, and his son’s papa-phobia leads him to take the animalistic route in life.

The thing that’s clearly seen in just half of the film is that this is Sandeep Reddy Vanga taking Kabir Singh’s criticism to heart and shifting gears to a level that is so extreme that he makes his lead say things like “You have a big pelvis you can accommodate healthy babies” to someone he might get married the first time he meets her.

Packaging the basic rich father-son, danger from enemies, and revenge from villains saga in a stylish way backed with pumping BGM is the formula that’s followed, but the aim of proving masculinity with every scene gets on your nerves like nothing else. The story screams 90s, and it’s nothing if you take Ranbir Kapoor out of the picture.

This Ranbir Kapoor performance deserved a better film, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga has to be blamed for it. Going passionate with your character is one thing, but this is Vanga going egomaniacal, making this only to answer the Arjun Reddy/Kabir Singh trolls and not deliver an entertaining film. It’s sad, but that’s the truth, and more I’ll uncover in my full review. Stick to this space!

